Cyclones Edge Solar Bears in Opener of Homestand

January 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - TheCincinnati Cyclones (27-11-6-0) earned a 2-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night. Forwards Brady Vail and John Wiitala scored the goals for the 'Clones, who now begin a stretch of 12-straight against Central Division opposition.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati got on the board just 1:50 into the second while on the power play when Vail snapped in a shot from the high slot to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Orlando responded just 3:07 later when forward Trevor Olson lit the lamp to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the second period, and in the third, the Cyclones shut down the Solar Bears defensively, outshooting Orlando, 7-2, in the period. Midway through the final frame, Cincinnati got the game-winning goal when Wiitala skated into the slot following a pass from forward Pascal Aquin, and he rifled a shot on past Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor to put the Cyclones on top for good, 2-1.

The Cyclones outshot Orlando, 26-13, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 12 to collect the win. Cincinnati continues their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Indy Fuel. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

