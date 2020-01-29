Growlers and Purolator to Shut out Hunger on February 1st

ST. JOHN'S - The Newfoundland Growlers and Growlers Give are partnering with Purolator for the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, February 1st to support the Community Food Sharing Network.

Growlers fans attending the game are encouraged to participate by bringing non-perishable food items to the Purolator volunteers stationed at the Mile One Centre entrances. In return, fans will be entered into a draw for a replica Growlers jersey.

Additionally, each time a Growlers player scores a goal, Purolator will donate 100 pounds of food towards the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger food drive.

"The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to team up with Purolator to fight hunger in our community," said Growlers Owner, Dean MacDonald. "We know that our passionate fan base and Growlers Nation will step up to help fellow Newfoundlanders in need."

"Partnering with the Growlers on the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger food drive allows us to team up and engage all Growlers fans to give back and support their local community," said Stephen Noseworthy, Purolator's Senior Regional Manager, Newfoundland and Labrador.

All proceeds from the food drive will support Community Food Share Network, which is fighting to end hunger by providing food and resources to those in need throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

