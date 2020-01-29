Rabbits Romp Rays

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Cedric Lacroix vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits broke out of a scoring slump in a big way with five second period goals en route to a 6-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Matt Marcinew led the way for the Swamp Rabbits with two goals, both leading the way for Greenville in the second period. The team struck for five goals on 17 shots against one of the best statistical goaltenders in the ECHL, Logan Thompson.

Nathan Perkovich got the scoring started on a power play mistake by the Rays. Max Novak was stripped of the puck by the veteran, and played give-and-go with Mason Baptista to start the scoring.

South Carolina took less than a minute to respond at 5-on-3. Andrew Cherniwchan unleashed a rocket from the point that beat goaltender Jeremy Helvig to even the score.

The Swamp Rabbits struck for two consecutive. First, out of a time out, Karl El-Mir, just inserted into the lineup, bashed home a rebound stuffed at the side of the net. It ended a 10-game goal drought that extended back to November 16.

Marcinew struck for his first to extend the lead to 3-1. Mike Monfredo held the offensive blue line with pressure, wrapped the net and set up the forward for his 30th career ECHL goal on a short side snap shot.

Max Novak's goal seconds later was as close as South Carolina got, at 3-2.

Monfredo's first goal of the night, Marcinew's second goal of the night, and Cédric Lacroix's tally, which ended a 13-game goal drought in the third period, put Greenville ahead for good.

The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Rays 40-36 for the game, after a sluggish first period in which both teams could only muster eight shots apiece in a defensive struggle.

Both teams struck once apiece on the power play. Helvig made 34 saves in a third-star effort on the night.

The Swamp Rabbits dealt the Stingrays just their second loss in regulation time on the road this season. They handed the Rays their first regulation loss on home ice earlier in the year.

