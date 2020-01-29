Tristin Langan Earns First AHL Call-Up

January 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





CINCINNATI - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Tristin Langan has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Orlando has traded the rights to forward Jimmy Lodge to the Toledo Walleye in exchange for future considerations. Furthermore, the Barracuda have also recalled defenseman Marcus Crawford from his loan to the Solar Bears and have reassigned him to the Kansas City Mavericks; Orlando will receive a future consideration from Kansas City as part of the transaction.

Langan, 21, has earned the first AHL call-up of his career after beginning the season with Orlando. Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 30 points (12g-18a) and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games.

Lodge, 24, recorded five points (3g-2a) and 10 penalty minutes in 13 games with the Solar Bears before signing overseas with Slovakian club HK Poprad, where he recorded one goal and two penalty minutes in two games.

Crawford, 22, appeared in 20 games with the Solar Bears, posting two points (1g-1a) and eight penalty minutes.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a four-game road trip when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.