Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Atlanta, January 29 2020

Utah Grizzlies (25-12-7) at Atlanta Gladiators (17-23-2).

Infinite Center.

Wednesday January 29, 2020. 5:00 pm MST.

ECHL.TV. Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD2. cc1370.com

Duluth, Georgia - The Utah Grizzlies are back in Georgia for the last game of a two game series as they take on the Atlanta Gladiators.

Last night the Grizzlies won 5-2 as they scored 3 power play goals, a shorthanded goal and empty netter for the victory. Josh Dickinson scored his 12th goal of the season. Ty Lewis added his team leading 20th goal. Mitch Maxwell, Griffen Molino and Taylor Richart each had a power play goal. Richart leads all league defenseman with 7 power play goals. Molino had 1 goal and 2 assists in the game, while Tim McGauley had 3 assists for a Grizzlies squad who has standings points in 22 of 26 games. There was 0 goals 5 on 5 as both of Atlanta's goals were on the power play.

McGauley now leads the league with 37 assists, passing Allen's Tyler Sheehy, who has 35. McGauley is also now tied with Sheehy for the league lead in points with 54. McGauley also leads the league in plus-minus (+31).

With the win the Grizzlies take over 2nd place in the Mountain Division with 57 standings points. Idaho is in 3rd place with 55 points.

In the last 8 games the Grizz have outshot opponents 320 to 194. Utah has outshot opponents in 32 of their 44 games. They are 2nd in the league in shots allowed per game at 27.18.

It's the final game of January. Utah has a record of 8-3-1-1 in 13 games in the new decade. Tim McGauley has 17 points in the month, 2nd most in the league. Connor Yau leads all Grizzlies skaters in plus-minus in January (+12). Yau leads all blueliners in plus-minus for the season at +21. He scored his first professional goal on January 25th vs Allen. Ty Lewis leads all Utah skaters with 8 January goals. Lewis led the league in goals in December with 11.

Grizzlies 9 game road trip continues on Saturday, February 1st at Greenville. Former Grizzlies forwards Michael Pelech, Travis Howe and defenseman Ryan Black are on the Swamp Rabbits roster. Grizzlies defenseman JC Brassard played at Greenville last season. Next home game is on February 17th at 1 pm vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (20)

Assists: Tim McGauley (37) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (54) - Tied for league lead.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+31) - Leads league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (13)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (140)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (11)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th)

