Thunder, Kansas Star Casino Announces Poker Tournament
January 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce a Thunder Poker Tournament at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Kansas Star Casino.
Registration begins on February 1 at 10 a.m. and the tournament will be played in the Kansas Star Poker Room with a $350 buy-in paid at time of registration. A $500 bounty will be placed on each Wichita Thunder player. The total prize pool is $20,000. For details or a full set of rules, click here.
The Thunder returns home for the first time since January 12 to host the Allen Americans on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
