Mavericks Announce No Season Ticket Price Increases for 91 Percent of Seats Next Season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced that there will be no season ticket price increases for 91 percent of the seats in the franchise's venue for the 2020-21 ECHL regular season.

"We saw a lot of improvements within the arena this season, however we are committed to making sure our season ticket holders are saving the most money out of all of our fans," Mavericks Director of Ticket Sales Matt Magana said, "We want our most loyal fans to be the ones who reap the most benefits and save the most money."

Mavericks season tickets start at just $12 per game. Season ticket holders never pay single-game Ticketmaster fees and save an average of $320 a year per ticket. Season ticket plans vary in price and length, with full, half and mini plans available.

The Mavericks are now accepting renewals from current season ticket holders. To renew your season tickets or purchase season tickets for next season, stop by the Mavericks ticket table behind section 109 during any Mavericks home games or call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

