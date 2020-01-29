Adirondack's Win Streak Snapped by Maine in 3-0 Shutout
January 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder saw their four-game winning streak come to a close as they were shutout on home ice by the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena by the final score of 3-0.
The first two goals of the game came at the hands of the Maine Mariners. The Mariners took a 1-0 lead on a powerplay goal after Tommy Parran was called for kneeing at 6:50. At 8:35, a flukey bounce led to Ted Hart converting on the man-advantage for his ninth of the season.
The Mariners doubled their lead after Brian Hart found Morgan Adams-Moisan all alone in the neutral zone for a breakaway. Adams-Moisan's wrist shot beat McAdam glove side to put the Mariners on top 2-0. It was his sixth of the year and the time of the goal was 15:52.
After a scoreless second period, the Mariners extended their lead to three. Sean Day made a quick move around the Thunder defense and his wrist shot from the near circle snuck past McAdam for his third goal of the season.
Connor LaCouvee turned away all 30 shots the Thunder threw his way to record his third shutout of the season. Adirondack was blanked on their three powerplay chances and the Thunder ended up 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Up Next
The Thunder take on the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, January 31st. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel vs. the Maine Mariners
