AHL's Admirals Recall Arvin Atwal from Loan to 'Blades
January 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Wednesday defenseman Arvin Atwal from his loan to the Florida Everblades.
Atwal, 24, has played in 23 games for the Everblades this season and has posted four goals and eight points. He has logged ice time in seven games with Milwaukee this year.
A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones in the 2018-19 campaign. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games with the Rochester Americans last year and netted two assists. A 6-foot, 196-pound rear guard, Atwal has played in 152 career ECHL games and has suited up in 24 career AHL contests. He has tabbed 75 points (19g, 56a) in his ECHL career and has five career points (2g, 3a) in the AHL.
Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He registered more than 100 points in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games.
Florida wraps up a mini three-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades defenseman Arvin Atwal
(Kevin Bires Photography)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2020
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Cyclones - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces Dine to Donate at Bubba's 33 - Wichita Thunder
- AHL's Admirals Recall Arvin Atwal from Loan to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Preview: 'Blades Host Komets in Final Non-Conference Bout - Florida Everblades
- Tristin Langan Earns First AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hirano's Pre-Olympic Qualification Highlights Transactions - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Announce No Season Ticket Price Increases for 91 Percent of Seats Next Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Atlanta, January 29 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Open Three Game Road Trip in Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder, Kansas Star Casino Announces Poker Tournament - Wichita Thunder
- Growlers and Purolator to Shut out Hunger on February 1st - Newfoundland Growlers
- Pope Nets Hat Trick as Wings Dominate Mavs - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- AHL's Admirals Recall Arvin Atwal from Loan to 'Blades
- Preview: 'Blades Host Komets in Final Non-Conference Bout
- 'Blades Weekly: Grueling Month of Schedule Set to Begin
- Happy Cam-Pers: Johnson Leads 'Blades to Shootout Win
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win