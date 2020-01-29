AHL's Admirals Recall Arvin Atwal from Loan to 'Blades

Florida Everblades defenseman Arvin Atwal

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades defenseman Arvin Atwal(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Wednesday defenseman Arvin Atwal from his loan to the Florida Everblades.

Atwal, 24, has played in 23 games for the Everblades this season and has posted four goals and eight points. He has logged ice time in seven games with Milwaukee this year.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones in the 2018-19 campaign. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games with the Rochester Americans last year and netted two assists. A 6-foot, 196-pound rear guard, Atwal has played in 152 career ECHL games and has suited up in 24 career AHL contests. He has tabbed 75 points (19g, 56a) in his ECHL career and has five career points (2g, 3a) in the AHL.

Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He registered more than 100 points in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games.

Florida wraps up a mini three-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Florida Everblades defenseman Arvin Atwal

(Kevin Bires Photography)

