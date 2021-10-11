Thunder Announce Guidelines for 2021-22 Home Games

GLENS FALLS, NY - Cool Insuring Arena and Adirondack Thunder announced today their protocols for the 2021-22 Adirondack Thunder hockey season. The arena will follow all State, Local, CDC, and ECHL established guidelines.

- The Adirondack Thunder will not permit more than 5000 fans inside the arena for any game.

- Fully vaccinated Guests are recommended to wear a facial covering.

- Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times; except when actively eating or drinking.

- In the event of a COVID-positive guest is found to be at an Adirondack Thunder game; the team will work with Warren County Health to notify all attendees of such a result.

- Smoking will not be permitted inside or outside the arena during Adirondack Thunder games for the 2021-22 season. Re-entry will not be permitted.

- Guests will not be permitted to enter or exit through the Oakland Avenue entrance nearest to Glen Street.

- Guests will not be permitted at any time to gather near the Adirondack Thunder locker room or any of the locker room areas.

- Only authorized, credentialed personnel will be permitted inside the ECHL established "Hockey Operations" area for the 2021-22 season.

We understand that this season will be unique and potentially challenging for our players, staff, and our fans. We pride ourselves on being a community-minded team. Our players take pride in being close to our fans; being at community and school events, signing autographs, and being a part of our community.

We will need to take a temporary step back to ensure the health and well-being of our players and staff for the 2021-22 season.

We are excited to start the 2021-22 ECHL season. We thank you for your continued support.

