ECHL Transactions - October 11

October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 11, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Ben Myers, G

Jordan Bustard, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Johnson, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Brandon Halverson, G added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Sambrook, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Masella, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Hickey, D added to training camp roster

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Kearley, D added to training camp roster

Add Cam Bakker, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Jaeckle, D added to training camp roster

Add Kody McDonald, F added to training camp roster

Add Levko Koper, F added to training camp roster

Add John McCarron, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Pendenza, F added to training camp roster

Add Blake Winiecki, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Aleardi, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Neville, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Wilkie, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Myers, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster (a.m.)

Add Jordan Bustard, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster (a.m.)

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G added to training camp roster

Add Joshua Owings, D added to training camp roster

Add D.J. King, D added to training camp roster

Add Drake Rymsha, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Boudens, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Boudrias, F added to training camp roster

Add Kellen Jones, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Jones, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Ian McKinnon, F ECHL playing rights traded to Maine

Maine:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to training camp roster

Add Brycen Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add Jason Horvath, D added to training camp roster

Add Nate Kallen, D added to training camp roster

Add Brendan St-Louis, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Doherty, D added to training camp roster

Add Devon Paliani, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Romano, F added to training camp roster

Add Jonathan Desbiens, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Cloutier, F added to training camp roster

Add Conner Bleackley, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kile, F added to training camp roster

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F added to training camp roster

Add Pascal Laberge, F added to training camp roster

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Askew, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathew Santos, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Robbins, F added to training camp roster

Add Sean Bonar, G added to training camp roster

Add Matt Thomson, F added to training camp roster

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston, added to training camp roster

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence, added to training camp roster

Delete Cam Darcy, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Greg Chase, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Michael McNicholas, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Carter Robertson, D added to training camp roster

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Lang, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Delete Conor Landrigan, F traded to South Carolina

Delete Zach Remers, F traded to Florida

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley, added to training camp roster

South Carolina:

Add Alex Brink, F signed contract

Toledo:

Add Chris Martenet, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Hillman, D added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Michael Bitzer, G added to training camp roster

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G added to training camp roster

Add Cam Clarke, D added to training camp roster

Add Sean Allen, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Peters, D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Schmitz, D added to training camp roster

Add Christian Hausinger, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Minerva, D added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Olsen, D added to training camp roster

Add Jay Dickman, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Johnson, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Shewfelt, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Jeanson, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Berardinelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Johnson, F added to training camp roster

Add Billy Exell, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyr Thompson, F added to training camp roster

Add Brady Fleurent, F added to training camp roster

Add Alexander Jmaeff, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Ivan Bondarenko, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Delete Stefan Fournier, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Worcester:

Add Luke Cohen, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Erik Brown, F assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster

Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster

Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield, added to training camp roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.