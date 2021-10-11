ECHL Transactions - October 11
October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 11, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
Ben Myers, G
Jordan Bustard, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Johnson, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Florida:
Add Brandon Halverson, G added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Sambrook, D added to training camp roster
Add Ben Masella, D added to training camp roster
Add Brandon Hickey, D added to training camp roster
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D added to training camp roster
Add Jake Kearley, D added to training camp roster
Add Cam Bakker, D added to training camp roster
Add Alex Jaeckle, D added to training camp roster
Add Kody McDonald, F added to training camp roster
Add Levko Koper, F added to training camp roster
Add John McCarron, F added to training camp roster
Add Joe Pendenza, F added to training camp roster
Add Blake Winiecki, F added to training camp roster
Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Aleardi, F added to training camp roster
Add Michael Neville, F added to training camp roster
Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to training camp roster
Add Zach Wilkie, D added to training camp roster
Add Ben Myers, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster (a.m.)
Add Jordan Bustard, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster (a.m.)
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G added to training camp roster
Add Joshua Owings, D added to training camp roster
Add D.J. King, D added to training camp roster
Add Drake Rymsha, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Boudens, F added to training camp roster
Add Shawn Boudrias, F added to training camp roster
Add Kellen Jones, F added to training camp roster
Add Connor Jones, F added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Ian McKinnon, F ECHL playing rights traded to Maine
Maine:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to training camp roster
Add Brycen Martin, D added to training camp roster
Add Jason Horvath, D added to training camp roster
Add Nate Kallen, D added to training camp roster
Add Brendan St-Louis, D added to training camp roster
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to training camp roster
Add Connor Doherty, D added to training camp roster
Add Devon Paliani, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Romano, F added to training camp roster
Add Jonathan Desbiens, F added to training camp roster
Add Mathieu Cloutier, F added to training camp roster
Add Conner Bleackley, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Kile, F added to training camp roster
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F added to training camp roster
Add Pascal Laberge, F added to training camp roster
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to training camp roster
Add Cameron Askew, F added to training camp roster
Add Mathew Santos, F added to training camp roster
Add Brendan Robbins, F added to training camp roster
Add Sean Bonar, G added to training camp roster
Add Matt Thomson, F added to training camp roster
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston, added to training camp roster
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence, added to training camp roster
Delete Cam Darcy, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Delete Greg Chase, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Delete Michael McNicholas, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Carter Robertson, D added to training camp roster
Add Karl El-Mir, F added to training camp roster
Add Chase Lang, F added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Delete Conor Landrigan, F traded to South Carolina
Delete Zach Remers, F traded to Florida
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley, added to training camp roster
South Carolina:
Add Alex Brink, F signed contract
Toledo:
Add Chris Martenet, D added to training camp roster
Add Blake Hillman, D added to training camp roster
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Michael Bitzer, G added to training camp roster
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G added to training camp roster
Add Cam Clarke, D added to training camp roster
Add Sean Allen, D added to training camp roster
Add Alex Peters, D added to training camp roster
Add Garrett Schmitz, D added to training camp roster
Add Christian Hausinger, D added to training camp roster
Add Nick Minerva, D added to training camp roster
Add Dylan Olsen, D added to training camp roster
Add Jay Dickman, F added to training camp roster
Add Stephen Johnson, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Shewfelt, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Jeanson, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Berardinelli, F added to training camp roster
Add Carter Johnson, F added to training camp roster
Add Billy Exell, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyr Thompson, F added to training camp roster
Add Brady Fleurent, F added to training camp roster
Add Alexander Jmaeff, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Ivan Bondarenko, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Delete Stefan Fournier, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Worcester:
Add Luke Cohen, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Erik Brown, F assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster
Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster
Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield, added to training camp roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 11 - ECHL
- Kevin Poulin Joins the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Wichita Thunder
- 11 Players Reassigned to Grizzlies from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Heartlanders Take Ice for First Time - Iowa Heartlanders
- Maine Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Announce Guidelines for 2021-22 Home Games - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Victor Hadfield - South Carolina Stingrays
- Amerks Assign Boka, Cairns to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Announce Training Camp Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Schneider - Indy Fuel
- Komets Training Camp Opens - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.