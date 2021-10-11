Iowa Heartlanders Take Ice for First Time

October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release









Iowa Heartlanders training camp

(Iowa Heartlanders) Iowa Heartlanders training camp(Iowa Heartlanders)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's training camp roster Monday ahead of the squad's first practice ever. The Heartlanders are 11 days away from the first regular season game in team history, set to take place at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City. Tickets for the first game in team history are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets or by calling 319-569-GOAL.

The following roster moves were announced Monday to complete the roster.

- The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Hunter Jones from Minnesota to the Heartlanders.

- The Iowa Wild loaned goaltender Trevin Kozlowski, forward Ryan Kuffner, forward Bryce Misley forward Kris Bennett and defenseman Riese Zmolek to the Heartlanders.

- The Heartlanders signed forward Kaid Oliver and defenseman Adrien Beraldo to ECHL contracts.

- Six players signed try-out contracts with the Heartlanders: forward Joe Widmar, forward Nick Pastorious, forward Yuki Miura, forward Weiland Parrish, defenseman Jeff Solow, defenseman Alex Carlson and goaltender Ryan Edquist.

2021-22 Heartlanders Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders (3): Trevin Kozlowski, Hunter Jones, Ryan Edquist

Defensemen (8): Jeff Solow, Shane Kuzmeski, Alex Carlson, Jake Linhart, Fedor Gordeev, Riese Zmolek, Adrien Beraldo, Billy Constantinou

Forwards (11): Joe Widmar, Kaid Oliver, Yuki Miura, Jack Billings, Bryce Misley, Kris Bennett, Nick Pastorius, Ben Sokay, Weiland Parrish, Ryan Kuffner

The Heartlanders open the regular season with four of their first five games at home in October. The Silo Team Store is also open at Xtream Arena; pick up Heartlanders merchandise and visit shopheartlanders.com to see the latest selections.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.