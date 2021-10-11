Komets Training Camp Opens

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will launch their 70th training camp today at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The club will open camp with 24 players with five returning from last season's Kelly Cup championship team. Also, forward Zach Pochiro has been placed on team suspension, defenseman Sacha Roy has been released.

"It's exciting to be back in the swing of things, said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. I'm encouraged about the group of returning players and some new faces we add to the mix in the off-season. There is a big challenge ahead of us to defend the cup and we have to be ready for it."

Forward Tyler Busch and defenseman Blake Siebenaler are currently participating in the Henderson Silver Knights training camp. Forwards Matt Boudens and Drake Rymsha have returned to the Komets after skating in the Chicago Wolves camp.

The Komets have also invited forwards Tanner Hildebrandt, Aaron Huffnagle, defenseman Carson Vance, and goaltender Tommy Proudluck to training camp.

The team will play two exhibition games against the Wheeling Nailers, October 15, at Wheeling and October 16, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The 70th anniversary season of Komet hockey launches Saturday, October 23, when the Wheeling Nailers return for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice. The Kelly Cup will be presented as the championship banner is raised to the rafters. There will also be the championship ring ceremony and the Komet legends will be introduced. There are still plenty of tickets available for opening night at the Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.

