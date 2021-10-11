Thunder Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's training camp roster.

The 20-man roster consists of 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. The team has also added forwards Ivan Bondarenko and Alexander Jmaeff to tryout agreements.

Defense (7): Sean Allen, Cam Clarke, Christian Hausinger, Nick Minerva, Dylan Olsen, Alex Peters, Garrett Schmitz

Forwards (11): Alex Berardinelli, Ivan Bondarenko (PTO), Jay Dickman, Billy Exell, Brady Fleurent (PTO), Tyler Jeanson, Alexander Jmaeff (PTO), Carter Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Andrew Shewfelt, Tyr Thompson

Goaltenders (2): Michael Bitzer, Evan Buitenhuis

Training camp starts tomorrow morning, October 12 at 10 a.m. with on-ice sessions at the Wichita Ice Center.

The team will host the Tulsa Oilers for two exhibition games this week with the first contest on Friday, October 15 and the second on Saturday, October 16. Both games will be at the Wichita Ice Center starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office or the day of the game or online.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

