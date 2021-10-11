Maine Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Training camp for the 2021-22 Maine Mariners season, presented by Hannaford To Go, kicked off on Monday, and the full roster was officially released. The initial camp roster, listed below, is made up of 23 players: 13 forwards, six defenseman, and four goaltenders.

FORWARDS (13):

Cam Askew (ECHL)

Conner Bleackley (ECHL)

Mathieu Cloutier (ECHL)

Jonathan Desbiens (ECHL)

Keltie Jeri-Leon (ECHL)

Alex Kile (ECHL)

Pascal Laberge (ECHL)

Devon Paliani (ECHL)

Brendan Robbins (Tryout)

Andrew Romano (ECHL)

Mathew Santos (ECHL)

Matt Thomson (Tryout)

Lewis Zerter-Gossage (ECHL)

DEFENSEMEN (6):

Connor Doherty (ECHL)

Marc-Olivier Duquette (ECHL)

Jason Horvath (ECHL)

Nate Kallen (ECHL)

Brycen Martin (ECHL)

Brendan St. Louis (ECHL)

GOALTENDERS (4):

Sean Bonar (Tryout)

Callum Booth (AHL)

Zachary Bouthillier (ECHL)

Jeremy Brodeur (AHL)

Additional players may continue to join the roster from NHL and AHL camps.

After a day of off-ice testing, the Mariners will hit the ice at the Cross Insurance Arena starting on Tuesday. Practices are not open to the public, although media may be granted access by arranging appointments on an individual basis. The Mariners will play two preseason games next weekend, serving as host on Friday, October 15th against the Worcester Railers at The Colisee in Lewiston. Game time is 7:00 PM and admission is $2 cash at the door. The Mariners will visit Worcester for a 6:00 PM faceoff at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday. Both preseason games will be broadcast via audio stream at MarinersofMaine.com/listen and the Mixlr App.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.