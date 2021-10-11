11 Players Reassigned to Grizzlies from Colorado
October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have received 11 players from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. 9 players were reassigned from Colorado while Forward Brandon Cutler and Defenseman Connor McDonald were released from a PTO.
4 of the players have previous experience in Utah, including the 2020-2021 ECHL Rookie of the Year, Matthew Boucher. Trey Bradley led Utah with 37 assists last season. Miles Gendron scored 7 goals last season for the Grizz and Peyton Jones is back for his 2nd season in Utah.
Forwards (5) - Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Ben Tardif.
Defenseman (5) - Charles-Eduouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen.
Goaltender (1) - Peyton Jones.
The 2021-2022 Grizzlies training camp roster will be released on Thursday, October 14th. Utah is at Idaho for the preseason opener on Friday, October 15th at 7:10 pm. The same 2 teams will meet at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00 pm. Link for tickets for the preseason game on Saturday at the Ice Sheet: https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18547-mustangs-and-grizzlies-game-pass.
The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 11 - ECHL
- Kevin Poulin Joins the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Wichita Thunder
- 11 Players Reassigned to Grizzlies from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Heartlanders Take Ice for First Time - Iowa Heartlanders
- Maine Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Announce Guidelines for 2021-22 Home Games - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Victor Hadfield - South Carolina Stingrays
- Amerks Assign Boka, Cairns to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Announce Training Camp Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Schneider - Indy Fuel
- Komets Training Camp Opens - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.