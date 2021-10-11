Rush Announce Training Camp Roster

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the team's roster for 2021 training camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill.

The current roster features 10 forwards, 7 defenseman and 6 goaltenders. Additionally, five of Rapid City's contracted players are presently in AHL training camp with the Tucson Roadrunners, forwards Garrett Klotz, Max Coatta, Tyson Empey and Gabe Chabot, along with defenseman Quinn Wichers, are currently in Tucson on professional tryout contracts.

Training camp begins on Monday with the team on the ice at The Monument Ice Arena at 11:00 AM and practices are open to the fans.

