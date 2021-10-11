Stingrays Sign Defenseman Victor Hadfield

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Victor Hadfield for the 2021-22 season.

"I am super excited to get down to Charleston," says Hadfield. "I have heard a lot about the city and the team, and can't wait to get started. I would consider myself a puck moving defenseman who can help create some offense, but still lock down on defense."

The native of Oakville, Ontario comes to Charleston following one year with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL last season. The 21 year old played only four games for the Moose, but learned a lot about the lifestyle and development of a professional player.

Prior to turning pro, Hadfield played three years in the Ontario Hockey League for the Barrie Colts, scoring 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) over 124 games. A defenseman by trade, Victor played on the left wing as a forward in his final season with Barrie.

"Victor is a great fit for our organization all around," says head coach Ryan Blair. "He is an excellent skater and will provide us with a dynamic presence on the back end."

In addition, Hadfield shares the name with longtime NHL forward Vic Hadfield, his grandfather. The elder Hadfield played 16 years of professional hockey between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, playing in 1,004 games and scoring 712 points.

Vic was a three-time captain and two-time all-star with the Rangers as a part of the famous "GAG Line" (Goal-A-Game) with Jean Ratelle and Rod Gilbert in the 1970s. They were the first trio in NHL history to each score at least 40 goals in a season, with Vic becoming the first Ranger to record at least 50 goals in a campaign with 106 points (50 goals, 56 assists) in 1971-72.

"I talk to my grandfather nearly every day," says Victor. "He has been a huge part of my hockey journey and provided me with inside knowledge of what it takes to become a professional player."

Victor is hoping to carve his own path and plans on taking the lessons he has learned from his grandfather every step of the way.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

