Kevin Poulin Joins the Lions

October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned goaltender Kevin Poulin to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.

The former New York Islanders (NHL) goalie will join the team on Wednesday morning.

Internationally, Kevin Poulin has already won the Spengler Cup and Olympic bronze medal with Team Canada.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.