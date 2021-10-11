Kevin Poulin Joins the Lions
October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned goaltender Kevin Poulin to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.
The former New York Islanders (NHL) goalie will join the team on Wednesday morning.
Internationally, Kevin Poulin has already won the Spengler Cup and Olympic bronze medal with Team Canada.
