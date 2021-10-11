Fuel Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Schneider

October 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have re-signed defenseman Jordan Schneider to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Schneider, 24, returns to the Circle City after skating in 14 games for the Fuel last season. Acquired by the Fuel in early April from the Orlando Solar Bears, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman skated in a total of 17 ECHL games last season earning two goals, two assists and nine penalty minutes.

Entering his second professional season, Schneider played four seasons for Clarkson University before signing with Orlando in 2020. The native of Toronto, Ontario appeared in 103 NCAA contests earning three goals and 17 assists while helping the team to the 2018-19 ECAC Championship.

With the signing of Schneider, the Fuel training camp roster features a total of 18 players, including 10 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.