Amerks Assign Boka, Cairns to Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have received defensemen Nick Boka and Matthew Cairns from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. The pair will join the Cyclones during training camp this week.

Additionally, the 'Clones also received forward Graham Knott, who was returned to the team from Rochester after joining the Americans on a tryout. Knott previously signed a Standard Player Contract with Cincinnati earlier in the offseason. The Cyclones have also signed goaltender Brendan Bonello to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Nick Boka

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: 2015 | round 6 (171st overall) | Minnesota Wild

Age: 24 (9/8/1997)

Born: Plymouth, MI

HT: 6'1" | WT: 209 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Third-year pro. Spent most of 2020-21 season with Fort Wayne, where he was named the team's Defenseman of the Year. Scored four goals and 18 points in 44 regular season games.

- Won Kelly Cup with Komets after returning from AHL-Ontario where he made his AHL debut in the playoffs with Los Angeles Kings' affiliate.

- Spent previous season with ECHL-Allen. Collected nine points in 29 games during 2019-20 season.

- Four year collegiate tenure at University of Michigan. Biopsyschology, Cognition and Neuroscience major. Was Co-Captain during his senior year.

- Won a B1G title his freshman year.

Matthew Cairns

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: 2016 | round 3 (84th overall) | Edmonton Oilers

Age: 23 (4/27/1998)

Born: Mississauga, ON

HT: 6'2" | WT: 203 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Rookie. Spent last season playing Division One hockey for University of Minnesota-Duluth.

- Spent the previous three seasons with Division One Cornell University. Won a Regular Season Title in 2017-18 and again in 2019-20.

- 2015-16 First Team All-Prospect in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Also received Top Prospect Award after finishing season with OJHL-Georgetown.

