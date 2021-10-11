Americans Announce Training Camp Roster

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, opened training camp over the weekend in Allen, as the team begins their quest for their fifth title in 13 seasons.

The Americans return seven players from last year's roster that includes Captain Spencer Asuchak, Kelly Bent, Kris Myllari, Ben Owen, Darian Skeoch, Philip Beaulieu, and Nolan Kneen.

New faces in Allen this season include Branden Troock, D-Jay Jerome, Jackson Leppard, Jackson Leef and Dawson Butt.

Two former players return to the Americans lineup that includes former League and Finals MVP Chad Costello, and Jared Bethune.

Goaltender Thomas Hodges and forward Sean Gulka are both on player tryouts.

Francis Marotte, who went to NHL Camp with the Anaheim Ducks, was assigned to San Diego (AHL), and is still on their roster.

The team is expected to receive a goaltender and selected position players from the Americans new NHL affiliate the Seattle Kraken.

The home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder. Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

