Thunder Add Union College Forward Caden Villegas

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Union College forward Caden Villegas

(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Mary Gettens) Union College forward Caden Villegas(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Mary Gettens)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Caden Villegas to a standard player contract.

Villegas, 24, served as the Union College assistant captain this season and recorded 29 points (7g, 22a) in 36 games. His 22 assists and 29 points were both tied for the team lead. In 139 games with Union College, the Plano, Texas native had 80 points (29g, 51a) and a plus/minus rating of +8.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound forward was named ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week (3/11/24), ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week (12/13/21) and ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team (2021-22, 2022-23).

Prior to beginning his collegiate career, Villegas played for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League during the 2020-21 season and had 17 points.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home March 26, 28 and 30 against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2025

Thunder Add Union College Forward Caden Villegas - Adirondack Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.