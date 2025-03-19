Thunder Acquire Blake Murray from Atlanta

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Blake Murray from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for forwards Ryan Francis and Alex Young.

Murray, 23, has 37 points (14g, 23a) in 55 games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators. He ranks second on the team in goals (14) and assists (23) and sits third in points (37). The 2019 draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes has 142 points (59g, 83a) in 209 ECHL games with Norfolk, Florida, Allen and Atlanta.

The Uxbridge, Ontario native has played in 20 American Hockey League games with the Chicago Wolves and has seven points (2g, 5a).

