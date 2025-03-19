ECHL Transactions - March 19
March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 19, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Ryan Nolan, F
Bloomington:
Marko Jakovljevic, D
Trois-Rivières:
Mathieu Boislard, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Josh Thrower, D (from Kansas City)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Caden Villegas, F signed contract
add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve
delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Francis, F traded to Atlanta
delete Alex Young, F traded to Atlanta
Allen:
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
add Mark Duarte, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve
delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
delete Blake Murray, F traded to Adirondack
Bloomington:
add Marko Jakovljevic, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes
Cincinnati:
add Brock Caufield, F acquired from Reading 3/17
add Curtis Hall, F assigned by Cleveland
delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Iowa Wild
delete Kyle Bollers, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Hunter Sansbury, D activated from reserve
delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Jay Keranen, D claimed off waivers from Kalamazoo 3/18
Greenville:
add Mattias Sholl, G signed contract
add Kolby Hay, G activated from reserve
add Jacob Modry, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Ontario
delete Dru Krebs, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mattias Sholl, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Parker Berge, D activated from reserve
add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
add Patrick Kudla, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve
delete Patrick Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
delete Dante Fantauzzi, D placed on reserve
delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Antonio Venuto, F signed contract
delete Antonio Venuto, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Robert Cronin, F activated from reserve
delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Allen
Orlando:
add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve
add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve
delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
delete Alex Cohen, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Nathan Torchia, G signed contract
delete Nathan Torchia, G placed on reserve
Reading:
add Andrew Kurapov, F signed amateur tryout
South Carolina:
add Nolan Krenzen, D signed contract
delete Nolan Krenzen, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Troy Murray, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Tahoe:
add Adrien Bisson, D acquired from Adirondack
add Artur Cholach, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Adam Pitters, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Nicholas Grabko, G signed contract
delete Dalton Messina, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Gage Alexander, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Emmett Serensits, D signed contract
delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Adam McMaster, F signed contract
Utah:
add Josh Thrower, D claimed off waivers from Kansas City
add Tyson Upper, F activated from reserve
delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
delete Adam Berg, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Lincoln Erne, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Carter McPhail, G signed contract
delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Peter Laviolette, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
delete Riley Piercey, F recalled by Bridgeport
