ECHL Transactions - March 19

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 19, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Ryan Nolan, F

Bloomington:

Marko Jakovljevic, D

Trois-Rivières:

Mathieu Boislard, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Josh Thrower, D (from Kansas City)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Caden Villegas, F signed contract

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve

delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F traded to Atlanta

delete Alex Young, F traded to Atlanta

Allen:

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

add Mark Duarte, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

delete Blake Murray, F traded to Adirondack

Bloomington:

add Marko Jakovljevic, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

Cincinnati:

add Brock Caufield, F acquired from Reading 3/17

add Curtis Hall, F assigned by Cleveland

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Kyle Bollers, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Hunter Sansbury, D activated from reserve

delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Jay Keranen, D claimed off waivers from Kalamazoo 3/18

Greenville:

add Mattias Sholl, G signed contract

add Kolby Hay, G activated from reserve

add Jacob Modry, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Ontario

delete Dru Krebs, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mattias Sholl, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Parker Berge, D activated from reserve

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

add Patrick Kudla, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve

delete Patrick Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Dante Fantauzzi, D placed on reserve

delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Antonio Venuto, F signed contract

delete Antonio Venuto, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Robert Cronin, F activated from reserve

delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Allen

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Cohen, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Nathan Torchia, G signed contract

delete Nathan Torchia, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Andrew Kurapov, F signed amateur tryout

South Carolina:

add Nolan Krenzen, D signed contract

delete Nolan Krenzen, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Troy Murray, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Adrien Bisson, D acquired from Adirondack

add Artur Cholach, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Nicholas Grabko, G signed contract

delete Dalton Messina, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gage Alexander, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Emmett Serensits, D signed contract

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Adam McMaster, F signed contract

Utah:

add Josh Thrower, D claimed off waivers from Kansas City

add Tyson Upper, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Berg, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Carter McPhail, G signed contract

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

delete Riley Piercey, F recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.