Capitals Prospect Ryan Hofer Excelling with Stingrays

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Ryan Hofer

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Ryan Hofer(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.- Stingrays forward and Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer has been a key contributor for the team, especially lately. The 6-4, 189-pound forward is on a four-game point streak and recently scored a highlight-reel, between-the-legs goal. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native and first-year Stingray has been turning the heads of NHL scouts this season.

Learning the Game

Ryan Hofer's his hockey journey began in his front yard, where his father built an outdoor rink. "I learned to skate in my front yard. My dad made an outdoor rink, so that's where my first steps were on the ice," Hofer recalled. "He has played hockey for basically his whole life. He's still playing adult league hockey. I always had someone to pass with and shoot with, which was great."

Growing up, Hofer was a Calgary Flames fan, and his favorite player was Jarome Iginla. "He was the first hockey jersey I had," Hofer said.

A Family of Hockey Players

Ryan Hofer's older brother, Joel Hofer, is a goaltender for the NHL's St. Louis Blues. Ryan has benefited from being able to shoot on Joel frequently. "Lately, the last few years, I've been able to shoot on him in the summers when we train together," Ryan shared. "It seems like every time I go up a level, he goes up a level too. I've been able to train with him and shoot on him, which has been super cool. He's been doing great and has always been a good role model for me."

Over the years, Ryan has received valuable advice from his older brother. "I wouldn't be where I am today without him. He's always pushing me to do more and do extra. He tells me, 'If it was easy, everyone would do it.' He has always encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone and do what it takes to get to the next level."

Ryan also has two younger sisters, Emma and Lila. Lila, 12, also plays hockey, and Ryan enjoys giving her pointers. "I just make sure she's having fun for the most part and give her little subtle hints about working hard and doing the right things on the ice," he said.

A Pivotal Decision: Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy

A turning point in Hofer's career came at age 15 when he enrolled at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, BC. "That's where I started to bear down and understand the training aspect and how much work you've got to put into it," Hofer said. "I was there for three years and developed and grew a lot. It was amazing."

From the WHL to the Capitals Organization

Hofer played three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), first with the Everett Silvertips and later with the Kamloops Blazers. He became known as a physical, two-way forward with strong faceoff skills and a knack for scoring in tight areas.

The Washington Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Jason Fitzsimmons, the Capitals' Director of Minor League Operations, believes Washington was fortunate to get him so late in the draft. "I think we were lucky to get him in the sixth round. He's got the attributes that teams look for- size, strength, and work ethic."

After finishing his WHL career, Hofer played his first professional season with the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears in 2023-24, appearing in 40 games and serving as a Black Ace during Hershey's Calder Cup-winning playoff run. In November 2024, he was reassigned to South Carolina to get more playing time, and he has thrived with the Stingrays this season.

Thriving in South Carolina

Hofer credits his time with the Stingrays for his growth. "My game has developed a lot here, for sure- getting more games under my belt, being able to do things at a higher pace. It will only get faster, and guys will be stronger the more I go up."

Fitzsimmons has also seen the benefits of Hofer's time with the Stingrays. "With him playing every night and being such a key contributor on the penalty kill and faceoffs, I think it's only going to help his career in the long run."

He further praised Hofer's effort and intensity, recalling a moment that stood out to him from the Stingrays' most recent game on Sunday. "When he got kicked out of the game on Sunday, I wasn't mad at him at all. I was mad that I didn't get to watch him for the last half of the game because he leaves it all out there with his work ethic and physicality every time he's on the ice. What catches my eye when I'm watching other teams play is a guy's work ethic. The one thing you can always control as an athlete is how hard you work. There are so many things you can't control in hockey, but the thing you can control is your effort. Ryan leaves it on the ice every night, and I love it."

Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale added, "Ryan has been great for us and is so low maintenance. He wants to be a hockey player, and whether he plays eight minutes a night or eighteen, you know what you're getting from him. We're really lucky to have him."

Call-Up to Hershey

Hofer's time with the Stingrays helped prepare him for a call-up to Hershey, where he played one game on February 11: a 5-4 win for the Bears against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. "It's hard to simulate game pace, and playing lots of games in South Carolina prepared me for when I got the call-up in February," Hofer said. "I got lots of good feedback from the staff on how I played in that game, so I just have to take that with me and be ready for the next opportunity."

Fitzsimmons was impressed, too. "A scout from another NHL team texted me and said, 'Ryan Hofer was the biggest pest on the ice tonight in a great way'," Fitzsimmons shared.

The Path to the NHL

Hofer's role with the Stingrays mirrors what the Capitals envision for him at higher levels. "His role in the ECHL is going to be his same role in the AHL next year, and it's going to be his same role when he makes it to the NHL," Fitzsimmons explained. "He's going to be a bottom-six player who is relied on heavily defensively. What I like about this three-tier system is that his role isn't going to change. He's just learning his role. The sneaky thing about Ryan Hofer is that he's got deceiving skill. He's got a really heavy shot, and he gets rewarded by going to the hard areas."

Last week, Hofer showcased his skill when he scored an incredible between-the-legs goal against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "I've tried that in practice a lot," Hofer said. "I don't think I've ever done that in a game before, but that was definitely a first."

Fitzsimmons made sure Capitals executives saw the highlight. "When I saw that goal, I immediately sent it to our General Manager, Assistant GM, and President. He has underrated skill, that's for sure."

Focused on the Present

For now, Hofer remains focused on helping the Stingrays. The team leads the ECHL with 91 points and has already clinched a playoff spot. "Every shift, one guy after another, we're playing hard and doing the right things," Hofer said. "We're playing Stingray hockey; everyone is buying in and doing a good job. We've just got to keep that going."

The ECHL suspended Hofer for the next two games due to an incident in Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Hofer will miss South Carolina's games this Friday and Saturday but will be eligible to play this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in another matchup against Jacksonville at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.