Rush Sign Goaltender Nathan Torchia
March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed goaltender Nathan Torchia.
Torchia, 24, joins the Rush out of the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario. Torchia excelled over four years with the Lancers; he played 78 games, compiled a 45-27-4 record, and posted a goals-against average under three in each season.
The Baden, Ont. native picked up multiple accolades during his collegiate career. He was named Team MVP in 2024 and USports Goaltender of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
Windsor's season ended in the OUA quarter-finals on March 1st after an 18-win regular season. Torchia won 11 of those games with a 2.91 GAA. He joins the Rush in advance of their pivotal home series this weekend against the Wichita Thunder.
The Rapid City Rush continues their homestand with a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on March 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 22nd is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Rush Sign Goaltender Nathan Torchia
