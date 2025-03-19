Gladiators Acquire Alex Young and Ryan Francis from Thunder

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired forwards Alex Young and Ryan Francis from the Adirondack Thunder, in exchange for forward Blake Murray.

Young, 23, has skated in 43 games with the Thunder this season, accumulating 24 points (9g, 15a). A former 7th round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2020, Young turned pro during the 2023-24 year, adding six points (2g, 4a) in seven games.

Before turning pro last season, Young finished his collegiate career at Arizona State University, piling up nine points (6g, 3a) in 37 games played. Prior to his lone season at Arizona State, the Calgary, Alberta native played at Colgate University, recording 83 points (37g, 46a) in 100 appearances with the team. During the 2022-23 season, his final at Colgate, the 5-11 forward led the club with 39 points (21g, 18a) in 40 games.

Ryan Francis joins the Gladiators amidst his third professional season, after spending the previous two years between the AHL and ECHL. Also a product of the 2020 NHL Draft (#143, CGY) Francis has seen professional playing time with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, Laval Rocket, Ontario Reign, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and most recently, the Adirondack Thunder.

In 30 games with Adirondack this season, the 23-year-old forward has 16 points (10g, 6a). Last season, Francis got a taste of the South Division, posting an impressive 21 points (10g, 11a) in 30 games with the Swamp Rabbits.

Murray, 23, suited up in 55 games with the Glads this season, producing 37 points (14g, 23a).

