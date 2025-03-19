K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Antonio Venuto

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie forward Antonio Venuto has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.

Venuto, 25, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Whitmore Lake, MI native who will make his professional debut in his first game with the K-Wings. He recently finished his college hockey career as captain of Merrimack College (NCAA), scoring 14 points (8g-6a) with eight penalty minutes in 35 games this season.

The left-handed shooting forward previously spent four seasons at Ferris State University, totaling 23 goals with 32 assists and 78 penalty minutes in 120 games. He had a strong fourth year with the Bulldogs, leading the team in goals (12) & points (26) and earning a Hobey Baker Award nomination in 2023-24.

The K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison (26-28-3-2) Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 CDT) at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws Game is coming up as Kalamazoo will battle the South Carolina Stingrays at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at Wings Event Center. The goal horns will be turned off and the barks are sure to be turned ALL the way up! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings Dog Leash, the first intermission will feature the pup race, and stick around after the game for the PAW Patrol jersey auction.

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

