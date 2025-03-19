Oilers Sign Rookie Forward Adam McMaster

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Adam McMaster out of Acadia University.

McMaster, 25, steps up to the professional level after posting a career-best 22 points (12g, 10a) in 28 games with Acadia this season. His 12 goals and 22 points both ranked second among all Axemen. The five-foot-10, 180-pound forward finished his USports career with 61 points (26g, 35a) in 103 games.

"We are excited to add McMaster to the mix," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He just finished a productive year at Acadia, which is a good USports program. He's a former Major Junior player out of the OHL and he brings a combination of both speed and skill to our lineup. He is a talented puck handler and skater who plays an offensive-minded game. It is a big jump to the pro level, but he has the opportunity to make an impression."

The Beamsville, Ontario native was selected in the first round, 13th overall, by the North Bay Battalion in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection after being named the 2016 Ontario Minor Hockey Association Player of the Year.

McMaster compiled 80 points (27g, 53a) with the Battalion before being traded to Owen during the 2018-19 season. In 95 games with the Sound Attack, McMaster scored 65 points (23g, 42a), including a career-high 19 goals in 60 games during the 2019-20 campaign. The left-handed forward added eight assists in 10 OHL playoff games, featuring in the postseason with both teams.

During his rookie OHL season, the newest Oiler earned a Silver Medal at the 2016 U17 World Hockey Championship, notching a pair of goals and adding three assists to co-lead Canada Black with five points in six games.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, March 21 to host the Tahoe Knight Monster in a Mountain Division showdown at 7:05 p.m.

