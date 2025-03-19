Mavericks Sign Forward Owen Cole

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Owen Cole, adding a skilled center to their roster. The Dunnville, Ontario, native joins the Mavericks after a successful collegiate career at UMass Lowell, where he served as team captain in his senior season.

"Owen Cole is a complete player coming from UMass-Lowell. He's well-coached, highly skilled, and can contribute throughout our lineup" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "His work ethic and talent stand out, and we believe his best hockey is still ahead of him at the pro level. We're excited to have him join the Mavericks."

Cole, 25, played four seasons with the River Hawks, developing into a dependable offensive presence. In his final season, the 5'10 forward posted a career-high 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games, finishing his NCAA career with 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 127 games. His strong play earned him a Hobey Baker Award nomination as one of college hockey's top players during his junior season.

Before his collegiate career, Cole was a standout in junior hockey. He spent two seasons with the Ottawa Jr. Senators in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), where he recorded 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games during the 2018-19 season and added 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in 14 playoff games. He captained the team in 2019-20, posting 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games. He also played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Brooks Bandits, tallying 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games.

