Royals Sign Andrew Kurapov to ATO; Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Andrew Kurapov has been signed to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).

Additionally, goaltender Parker Gahagen has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. This is Gahagen's second loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley this season (prev. Oct. 3, 2024).

Kurapov, 25, signs his first professional career contract with Reading out of Endicott College (NCAA D-III) where he registered 28 points (14g-14a), 10 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 28 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Corvallis, Oregon native tied for second on the team in goals (14) and points (28), while also registering at least a point-per-game in each of his last three seasons.

The 5'10", 170-pound, right-shot forward totaled 118 points (51g-67a), 60 penalty minutes and a 60 rating in 113 NCAA D-III career games with the Gulls. Prior to his NCAA D-III career, Kurapov played two seasons in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) in the United State Premier Hockey League (USPHL) where he logged 64 points (23g-41a) in 85 NCDC career games between Islanders Hockey Club (2018-19) and Twin City Thunder (2019-20). At Twin City, Kurapov was selected as Team Captain and led the Thunder in assists (39), points (61) and tied for the most games played (50) in his final season at the junior hockey level.

Gahagen, 31, recorded a 2-5-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and .885 save-percentage (SV%) in eight games for the Royals to open the 2024-25 season. Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, the Amherst, New York native produced a 9-3-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .906 SV% in 17 games for the Phantoms since his recall on November 17th, 2024.

The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catching netminder earned the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week honor for the opening week of the season with the Royals, where he hoisted a 2-0-0-0 record and .937 SV%. It was the sixth time Gahagen earned the selection his career, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

As a Royal, Gahagen has posted a 12-9-1 record and .911 save percentage in 22 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen has registered a 16-11-6 record, 2.62 GAA and .910 SV% in 35 games as a Phantom.

Prior to his AHL contract with Lehigh Valley, Gahagen backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL during the 2022-23 season with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage.

Currently playing in his seventh professional season, Gahagen posts a 94-52-12 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 SV% across 175 professional career games. He hoists a 21-15-6 record, 2.79 GAA and .904 SV% across stints in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.

Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

The Royals continue a five-game home stand with a three-game against the Norfolk Admirals opening on Friday, March 21st at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The weekend series continues on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM for a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

