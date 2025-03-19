Mariners Send MacDonald to Allen Americans

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a trade with the Allen Americans on Wednesday, swapping forward Ayden MacDonald for a future consideration. The deal also completes the January 27th move that sent forward Robbie Baillargeon to Maine.

MacDonald was acquired from the Kalamazoo Wings in late January in a cash considerations deal. He skated in 16 games with the Mariners, posting seven points (one goal, six assists). In 40 games this season between Maine and Kalamazoo, he has 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists).

The future consideration owed to Allen for Baillargeon is now fulfilled, and the Americans will owe an additional future to Maine.

