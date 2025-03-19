Lions Add a Leader on Defence

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with right-shooting defenceman Emmett Serensits.

The Ontario native spent the last four seasons with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and was the team's captain in the 2024-25 campaign.

He accumulated 9-36-45 totals in 97 regular-season games with the Varsity Blues.

Before his four-year university career, the 6'1, 185-pounder played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sudbury Wolves. He was one of the Wolves' assistant captains in his last season with the team (2019-20), which also happened to be his most productive with 1-24-25 totals in 63 games.

