Americans Add Big Experienced Forward from Maine

March 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Forward Ayden MacDonald stands his ground with the Maine Mariners

(Allen Americans, Credit: Maine Mariners) Forward Ayden MacDonald stands his ground with the Maine Mariners(Allen Americans, Credit: Maine Mariners)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, along with Head Coach and GM Brett Ferguson announced a trade today.

The Americans acquired 6-5, and 210-pound forward Ayden MacDonald, from the Maine Mariners for future considerations.

"Ayden (MacDonald) is a big forward who brings over 200 games of ECHL experience to our lineup which will be valuable to our young team," noted Brett Ferguson. "He's a hard working forward who has a scoring touch, and we look forward to getting him into the lineup".

McDonald played in 16 games for the Mariners this season and had seven points (1 goal and 6 assists).

The native of Langley, British Columbia turned professional in 2002 after four years at Brock University.

He played two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2023 and 2023), and parts of three seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.

The Americans open a six-game road trip tonight in Boise, Idaho. Game time is 8:10 PM CDT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.