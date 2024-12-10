Thunder Add Forward Greg Smith

December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Greg Smith to a standard player contract.

Smith, 26, has played 17 games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers and has one goal and nine assists for ten points. Last season, the Ajax, Ontario native played six games with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after finishing his fourth year at (USports) Lakehead University.

In 91 total games with Lakehead University, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward had 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.

The Thunder return home Friday and Saturday against the Maine Mariners! Fans can enjoy drink specials both nights and Saturday is Joe Yanklowitz Teddy Bear Toss Night. Bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice for charity when the Thunder score their first goal. Also, it's First Responder Night and a Thunder firefighter helmet giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2024

Thunder Add Forward Greg Smith - Adirondack Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.