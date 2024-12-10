Forward Jace Isley Loaned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jace Isley has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Isley, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey. He was traded to Hershey by the AHL's Utica Comets on November 29. He has appeared in nine games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season, posting four points (one goal, three assists) and 13 penalty minutes. Utica recalled him on November 17.

The 6'2 ", 201-pound center skated in seven games for Utica last season, scoring one goal. The native of Grand Prairie, Alberta, had 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 55 games with Adirondack last season. Isley reunites with Stingrays forward Erik Middendorf, who also played for Utica and Adirondack last season.

