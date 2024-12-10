Borchardt's Explosive 8-Goal Week Secures ECHL Player of the Week Title

Independence, MO - Cade Borchardt had a week to remember, earning ECHL Player of the Week honors after an electrifying series for the Kansas City Mavericks against the Utah Grizzlies. Over three games, Borchardt posted 8 goals and 3 assists for an impressive 11 points while achieving a stellar +10 rating, leading the Mavericks to a sweep of the Grizzlies and the top of the Mountain Division.

Winning his first ECHL Player of the Week award, Borchardt's week was highlighted by his ability to take over games at will, including back-to-back hat tricks. On Friday, he delivered a three-goal performance that set the tone for the series, showcasing his knack for finding the back of the net in clutch situations. However, he saved his best for last, delivering a four-goal outburst in the Mavericks' commanding 10-3 victory on Saturday. In that game, Borchardt added two assists, factoring into six of Kansas City's goals-a testament to his dual-threat ability as both a goal-scorer and a playmaker. Across the three-game stretch, Borchardt peppered the Grizzlies' netminders with 17 shots on goal.

This remarkable week has pushed Borchardt to the top of the league leaderboard. He is now tied for the ECHL lead in points with 28, and holds the outright lead in goals and plus/minus with an impressive 19 goals and +25 on the season. His scoring surge has been instrumental in the Mavericks' success, propelling them to first place in the Mountain Division.

Catch Borchardt and your first-place Mavericks as they face off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a three-game home series. The action kicks off tomorrow, December 11, continues on Friday, December 13, and wraps up in style with Star Wars Night on Saturday, December 14. Don't miss out on the excitement!

