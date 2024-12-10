Atlanta Trades for Defenseman Anthony Firriolo
December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Anthony Firriolo from the Toledo Walleye, in exchange for future considerations.
Firriolo, 26, joins the Gladiators following a brief stint with the Toledo Walleye this season, appearing in two games. During the 2023-24 season, his first full year as a pro, the Montville, New Jersey native suited up in 37 games with the Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, and Tulsa Oilers, where he posted 15 points (4g-11a).
The 5-11 blue liner has an impressive collegiate resume, producing 75 points (22g-53a) across 123 games with Army West Point, serving as captain his senior season. Firriolo led all Army defenders in scoring his junior and senior seasons, while also being named to the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Second Team both years.
The Gladiators return to action tomorrow night at 7PM, as the club takes on the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena. Get your tickets by calling our front office at 770-497-5100.
