Americans Watching Party this Saturday

December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, will host a watching party this Saturday, December 14th at the official Hockey Bar in DFW, Northside Drafthouse in Richardson.

Be at Northside by 6:00 PM for a 6:30 PM face-off when the Americans take on the Fort Wayne Komets. Americans Fans enjoy specialty pizzas for just $12.99 and domestic pitchers are $10.00.

Northside Drafthouse is located at 3000 Northside Blvd in Richardson.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.