Americans Watching Party this Saturday
December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, will host a watching party this Saturday, December 14th at the official Hockey Bar in DFW, Northside Drafthouse in Richardson.
Be at Northside by 6:00 PM for a 6:30 PM face-off when the Americans take on the Fort Wayne Komets. Americans Fans enjoy specialty pizzas for just $12.99 and domestic pitchers are $10.00.
Northside Drafthouse is located at 3000 Northside Blvd in Richardson.
