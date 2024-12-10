Bison Add Forward in Trade

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has acquired forward P.J. Fletcher from the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

Fletcher, 23, appeared in 18 games this season with the Gladiators scoring four points (one goal, three assists) and eight penalty minutes.

The Dana Point, California native dressed in 36 games with Miami University (Ohio) last season collecting 23 points. He co-led the team with 11 goals and finished second on the team with 12 assists. Following his collegiate season, Fletcher turned pro and dressed in three games with the Florida Everblades.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward skated in 137 career NCAA games between Miami University (Ohio) and Quinnipiac University amassing 68 points (24 goals, 44 assists).

