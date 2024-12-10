Rush Hosting Stuff-The-Truck Event Wednesday Ahead of Teddy Bear Toss

December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, are hosting a Stuff-The-Truck event on Wednesday, December 11 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Rapid City Rush players, along with team mascot Nugget, will be in attendance as they accept donations ahead of Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game. HSBH will also be taking donations for their shelter animals.

The event is at 1820 E. St. Patrick St. in Rapid City.

Players will mingle with fans, help out with the hot cocoa bar, and more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.