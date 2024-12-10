Glads Trade P.J. Fletcher to Bloomington
December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has traded forward P.J. Fletcher to the Bloomington Bison, in exchange for future considerations. In 18 games with Atlanta this season, Fletcher recorded four points (1g-3a).
Fletcher, 23, signed his first professional contract this past March with the Florida Everblades, appearing in just three games. A native of Dana Point, California, Fletcher played one season of college hockey with Quinnipiac University during the 2019-20 campaign, suiting up in 30 games, adding six assists.
After one year with Quinnipiac, the 6-2, 201 pound forward would join the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints, recording 34 points (16g-18a) in 44 games. A return to the collegiate ranks would land Fletcher with the University of Miami (Ohio) where he posted 62 points (24g-38a) in 107 games played. During his final season with the club, Fletcher's 11 goals led the team, and served as a collegiate career high.
The Gladiators return to action tomorrow night, as the club battles the South Carolina Stingrays, at 7PM, at Gas South Arena. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
