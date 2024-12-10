Kansas City's Borchardt Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cade Borchardt of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 2-8.

Borchardt scored eight goals, added three assists and was a +10 in three games at Utah last week.

The 26-year-old tallied a goal in a 3-2 win on Wednesday, picked up four points (3g-1a) in a 6-1 victory on Friday and tied the Mavericks' team records with four goals and six points in a 10-3 triumph on Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Borchardt leads the ECHL with 19 goals and is tied for the league lead with 28 points in 21 games this season.

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Borchardt has recorded 112 points (46g-66a) in 100 career games with the Mavericks.

Prior to turning pro, Borchardt tallied 85 points (29g-56a) in 121 career collegiate games at the University of Minnesota-Mankato and 88 points (27g-61a) in 114 career games in the United States Hockey League with Madison and Sioux Falls.

On behalf of Cade Borchardt, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

