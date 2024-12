ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 10, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Greg Smith, F signed contract

add Tag Bertuzzi, F assigned by Utica

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

add Josh Filmon, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica

add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Chase Brand, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Cole Fraser, D signed contract

delete Cole Fraser, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Jeremy Hanzel, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F traded to Bloomington

Bloomington:

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Max Neill, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Landon Cato, D activated from 3-day injured reserve 12/7

Fort Wayne:

add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Bakersfield

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F signed contract

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ben Berard, F assigned from Abbotsford

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D signed contract

delete Carson Musser, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Cameron Cook, F signed contract

add C.J. Valerian, D signed contract

delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

delete Luke Lush, G placed on reserve

Utah:

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve

delete Darik Angeli, F suspended by Uta

Wichita:

add Gabriel Carriere, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda

delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

