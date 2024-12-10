Carriere Returned to Wichita

December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Gabriel Carriere has been loaned to the Thunder.

Carriere, 24, was recalled by the Barracuda on November 18. He appeared in two games for San Jose, going 2-0-0 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Carriere earned his first AHL win on November 24, stopping 31 shots against Toronto.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder has played in eight games for Wichita. He is 4-4-0 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage, which is good for fifth in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Carriere played his college hockey at the University of Vermont. During his senior season, he went 13-17-3 in 33 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Carriere was named as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player. Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting on Thursday with a trip to the Black Hills to face Rapid City.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.