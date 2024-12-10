Forward Demetrios Koumontzis Returns to Steelheads

December 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Demetrios Koumontzis to an ECHL contract.

Koumontzis, 24, appeared in 47 regular season games for Idaho last season tallying 19 points (9G, 10A) while notching an assist in five Kelly Cup Playoff Games. He made his pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 season skating in 10 regular season games recording five assists and appearing in three Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The Scottsdale, AZ native played five seasons of collegiate hockey at Arizona State University from 2018-23 accumulating 67 points (22G, 45A) in 142 career games. He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames in the 4th round, 108th overall.

Idaho opens a season long six-game homestand tomorrow night vs. the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 p.m.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.