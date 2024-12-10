Defenseman Jeremy Hanzel Reassigned to Atlanta by Nashville from Milwaukee

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Jeremy Hanzel has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators, to the Atlanta Gladiators, from the Milwaukee Admirals.

In 11 games with the Gladiators this year, the 21-year-old tallied two points (1G-1A), scoring his first professional goal on November 2nd, in Savannah, against the Ghost Pirates. Hanzel played five games in Milwaukee, with the Admirals last year to kick off his professional career, dishing out two assists. In four games this season with the Admirals, Hanzel was without a point.

The Gladiators return to action tomorrow night at 7PM, as the club takes on the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena. Get your tickets by calling our front office at 770-497-5100.

