Three-Run Third Inning Leads Bats over Sounds

September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Louisville Bats scored three runs in the third inning to lead them to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds fall to 9-9 in series openers.

The Sounds took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Mario Feliciano brought home two runs with a double. Louisville cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the second with Mike Freeman scoring on an error.

The Bats scored three runs in the third, highlighted by a run-scoring triple from Mark Kolozsvary, to take a 4-2 lead.

Nashville starting pitcher Dylan File turned in a quality start but was tagged with the loss. He worked six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits.

The Sounds and Bats play a doubleheader Thursday at Louisville Slugger Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (4-2, 2.34) starts for Nashville in game one against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (5-2, 3.82) for Louisville. Right-hander Riley O'Brien (6-6, 4.55) starts for Louisville in game two, Nashville's starter is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 1-6 at Louisville Slugger Field this season.

Nashville has lost 10 of their last 13 games on the road.

Renato Núñez went 2-for-4 in his Sounds season debut.

Keston Hiura snapped a 0-for-20 skid with a double in the fourth inning.

