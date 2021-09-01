Six-Game Series Features 2 Live Performances, Labor Day Eve Celebration
September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats kick off a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at Louisville Slugger Field from Sept. 1 - Sept. 5. The six-game series is highlighted by an in-game performance by former "America's Got Talent" contestant, "Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act," on Friday, Sept. 3 and a Labor Day Eve celebration featuring the final Louisville Mashers Night, an in-game performance by the ZOOperstars! and postgame fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 5.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)
Peanut Allergy Awareness Night (click HERE for additional information)
Sluggerita Wednesday
Presented by Number JUAN Tequila
Top Prospect RHP Hunter Greene Scheduled Start
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 || DOUBLEHEADER -- First pitch, GAME 1 -- 5:30 p.m. (Gates 5 p.m.)
Thirsty Thursday (5-8:30 p.m.), Live Music
Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)
Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (click HERE for additional information), Dean's Dip Cooling Towel Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
Sponsored by Dean's Dip
Family Four Pack (sponsored by Republic Bank), Atrium Brewing Ticket Package
Presented by Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)
2021 Team Card Set Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
Sponsored by Pepsi
"Party at the Park"
Presented by Old 502 Winery, Fall City Craft Beer, Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips
Mystery Bobblehead Ticket Package
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)
Louisville Mashers Night/Annual Mash & Bash (featuring specialty jerseys, bourbon tasting on the concourse)
Presented by Evan Williams
In-Game Performance by ZOOperstars! (click HERE for additional information)
Sponsored by Norton Children's
Kids Hat and Drawstring Bag Giveaway (first 500 kids ages 4-12)
Sponsored by Norton Children's
Postgame Labor Day Eve Fireworks Show
Sponsored by LG&E
Kids Eat Free
Presented by Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA
Top Prospect RHP Hunter Greene Scheduled Start
